Terrorists Arrested for Attempted Attack Against Soldiers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9:50 am |

IDF soldiers at the scene of the arrest of the terrorists. (IDF Spokesman)

The IDF and the Shin Bet arrested a suspected terrorist cell believed to be behind an attempted attack targeting IDF soldiers in January near the village of Ya’bad in northern Shomron.

Following Shin Bet intelligence efforts and a large-scale operational effort conducted by the Duvdevan Unit, the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit and special forces in the Border Police, the squad was apprehended in the village of Qabatia, north of Shechem, a number of days after the attempted attack.

The investigation of the attempted attack revealed that the two terrorists who were present in the vehicle had intended to shoot at IDF troops operating in the area, using a loaded Carlo” submachine gun. The two terrorists had arrived at the area with a loaded Carlo submachine gun, and had clearly intended to carry out an attack. During the attempted attack, the terrorists’ weapon fell from the vehicle and no shots were fired toward the troops. As they fled the scene, the driver accelerated and hit one of the soldiers. The terrorists’ vehicle was located in the area by IDF troops a few hours after the attempted attack.

The detention of the squad members was extended at the request of the military prosecution until February 28, for the purpose of filing an indictment.