Domestic Flights for ‘Green Passport’ Holders to Start on Tuesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 8:20 am |

A worker wearing protective clothing disinfects an Israir plane at Ben Gurion Airport. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Israir announced on Sunday the launch of a pilot program offering domestic flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Eilat, exclusively for people vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have recovered from the disease.

The move comes after Israel earlier Sunday allowed the resumption of commercial activity following a months-long lockdown of the economy in an effort to drive down coronavirus cases.

All Israelis now have access to street-front shops, malls, markets, museums and libraries.

Members of the public with a so-called “green passport,” distributed to individuals who have been fully immunized, will be allowed to patronize gyms, hotels, public swimming pools and sporting events.

The green passport system will also allow Israelis international tourism privileges when commercial travel resumes in the future.

Travelers must declare at the time of booking that they have a vaccination or certificate of recovery, and present it when boarding the aircraft.

The crews will wear vaccinated badges and the devices on these flights will have been disinfected in accordance with the regulations.

Israir stresses, however, that these are flights that will be added to already existing flights that are accessible to all and that they will be operated daily.

These decisions follow the continued decline in morbidity observed in recent days in the country, largely attributed to Israel’s world-leading vaccination campaign.