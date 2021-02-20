Ban on International Travel Extended Until March 6

YERUSHALAYIM -

Ben Gurion Airport stands empty, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday night Israel extended by two weeks the suspension of international flights to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

The airport, where international flights have been suspended since Jan. 24, will remain closed until March 6.

Israel has been gradually easing lockdown measures following a downward trend in the spread of coronavirus cases, widely attributed to its record-setting vaccination drive.

The country is expected to further return to routine on Sunday and to facilitate this, the Health Ministry will roll out its “green passport” program.

A green passport will be required to enter certain places and to participate in certain activities. Only people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus will be eligible for one.

As part of the program, shuls, registered gyms, hotels, concerts and other events will be able to operate starting next week.

“We are giving a huge line to vaccinators,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Thursday during an extensive briefing. “This is the first step back to an almost normal life.”

Edelstein added that soon there will be places of work that will have to require their staff be vaccinated or else undergo a coronavirus test every 48 hours.

The green passport is granted to those who are a week past the second coronavirus vaccination, or to the around 740,000 people recovered from the virus who currently are not eligible for the vaccine.