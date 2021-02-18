Vaccine Promises Protection, Not Normalcy

NEW YORK -

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:07 am |

Even though the coronavirus vaccine is being rapidly distributed throughout the world, providing a sense of relief to millions, doctors warn people can’t expect to go about their pre-pandemic lives once they are vaccinated.

“When people decide to take risks after the first dose, they’re still very likely to contract the virus,” said Dr. Niket Sonpal, of Touro College of Medicine, told CBS 2. “Once you’ve had both doses of your vaccine and a month has gone by, only travel if you absolutely have to.”

Sonpal pointed out that the body achieves 95% immunity only a month after the second dose.

Scientists and doctors warn the public that masking and social distancing protocols may be in place for another year, as the vaccines may need to be adjusted as new variants emerge.

