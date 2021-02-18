Snow Strom Arrives in NY, NJ, Travel Discouraged

NEW YORK -

Thursday, February 18, 2021

People work to clear snow from the entrance of a subway station following a winter storm in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A winter storm warning has been issued for New Jersey and New York City is under a winter weather advisory as yet another snowstorm arrives in the tri-state area.

The forecast expects 3-5 inches on Thursday, and another 1-3 inches overnight, and as much as a foot in some areas upstate. The heaviest snow is expected from Thursday morning until the afternoon but will continue more lightly through Friday morning.

“I think it could start during the mid-morning, actually between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. The first snowflakes will be arriving from southwest to northeast across the area and then it will continue off and on through the day, varying in intensity right on into Thursday evening’s commute,” said Chief Meteorologist Craig Allen WCBS 880’s. “By that time, there will be several inches of snow on the ground. It will accumulate rapidly because it’s very cold out there. The ground will be frozen.”

“It’s another prolonged event. It starts Thursday morning, it goes right on through into Thursday night and the first part of the Friday commute.”

Utility companies have extra crews on standby to deal with potential power outages.

Vaccination sites in Nassau County have delayed Thursday’s appointments due to travel difficulties. New York City is expected to continue its appointments.

The subway is expected to continue regular service.

“The service that’s most likely to be affected is buses,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye told WCBS 880. “We don’t expect there will be a significant impact on subway or commuter rail service.”

Alternate Side Parking Regulations are suspended through Saturday.

