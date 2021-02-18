Queens Shul Vandalized With Hate Symbols

NEW YORK -

The Rego Park Jewish Center, a shul in Rego Park Queens, was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti on Thursday.

The Queens Shmira was the scene to clean up the hateful messages. In a tweet, Shmira thanked the 112th Precinct for their “quick response investigating this heinous act of hate.”

In a statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo said “I am disgusted by the swastika and other anti-Semitic graffiti that were found outside of the Rego Park Jewish Center in Queens – a place where many members of the Jewish community come to feel safe and at home. This hateful act is the work of a coward who only seeks to instill fear in our communities, and it will not be tolerated.”

