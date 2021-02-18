Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim Feeds Dallas Jewish Community Over Shabbos

NEW YORK -

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 6:04 pm |

Volunteer from Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim of Lakewood loading Shabbos food packages for Jewish community of Dallas, Texas. (LRBC)

As reports of the recent storms in Texas and how it impacted the lives of its Jewish community of Dallas reached Boruch Brog of Lakewood, NJ, he immediately reached out to Rabbi Yehudah Kaszirer of Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim (LRBCOL) and expressed his concern that the families of Dallas might not have what to eat over Shabbos.

Rabbi Kaszirer is a known address for any any crisis — be it medical or other issues — and is always available to make sure it happens. ‘How?’ is not an impediment; it’s just something to figure out.

True to form, Rabbi Kaszirer immediately “mobilized the troops” of LRBCOL, with the staff and volunteers working through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, cooking, baking, and packaging over 1,000 meals for the Yidden of Dallas.

Although Lakewood itself was walloped by a snowstorm and the weather outdoors was freezing, but a warm oasis of Chessed enveloped the inside of the LRBCOL kitchen.

As the initial leg of the journey was completed in the kitchen LRBCOL filled a van to the brim with delicious meals and other essentials, and set off on the 1,500-mile trip to Dallas.

Upon arrival, Rabbi Bentzy Epstein of (Dallas Area Torah Association (DATA) and Rabbi Daniel Ringelheim of Texas Torah Institute (TTI) will oversee the massive distribution, ensuring the food feeds the families in Dallas for Shabbos.

Despite being deprived of heat, the comforting knowledge that they are being cared for by their brethren halfway across the country surely warms their hearts.