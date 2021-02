YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:26 am |

A U.N. outpost on the border between Israel and Syria. (Hamodia)

IDF troops returned two shepherds to Red Cross representatives through the Quneitra Crossing, on Thursday afternoon, in accordance with a government directive.

Over the past few weeks, the shepherds were apprehended by IDF troops east of the security fence in the Golan Heights area, after they crossed the Alpha Line from Syria into Israeli territory. The suspects were apprehended as part of the ongoing effort to protect Israeli sovereignty along the Alpha Line.