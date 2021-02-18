Health Ministry Allows Reopening of Schools in Moderately Infected Zones

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:30 am |

The entrance to a school in Rechovot that was closed by the coronavirus lockdown. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

After amending its criteria on the “traffic light” system, the Health Ministry added dozens of cities and neighborhoods to its list of where some school grades may reopen on Sunday. The recommendations don’t apply to grades 7-10, which will continue with remote learning.

The list still requires the approval of the Coronavirus Cabinet.

The chareidi neighborhoods in Yerushalayim in which schools are allowed to reopen on Sunday are: Romema, Bayit Vegan, Givat Shaul, Kiryat Moshe, Gilo, the Jewish Quarter and Ramat Shlomo.

The ministry also recommends opening schools in Bnei Brak; Beit Shemesh; Ashkelon; Beitar Illit; Givat Ze’ev; Modi’in Illit; Kiryat Ye’arim (Telshe Stone); Hadera; Holon; Teveria; Yavne; Ofakim; Maale Adumim; Akko; Afula; parts of Petach Tikva; Rishon LeTzion; Afula; Rechovot; Sderot; and numerous other areas.

The chareidi cities in which the education system will remain closed are: Elad, Tifrach, Pardes Katz, Kiryat Herzog and Tel Gibborim neighborhoods, Kiryat HaYeshiva, Kiryat Nadvorna, Ramat Aharon and Shikun A, C, D in Bnei Brak. In Yerushalayim, the neighborhoods are: Ramot, Neve Ya’akov, Bukharan Quarter, Geula, Makor Baruch, Meah Shearim and Har Nof.

Grades 1-4 and day cares in light- to medium-infected locations have already been open for a number of days.