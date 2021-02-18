Green Pass Arrives—With a Warning

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 12:39 pm |

Israel’s Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry’s Green Pass, allowing the vaccinated access to some venues, was rolled out on Thursday with a stern warning to would-be forgers.

Starting Sunday, street-front shops, malls, markets, museums, and libraries will be open to all Israelis, but only bearers of the Green Pass will be let into gyms and pools, attend sporting and culture events, and stay at hotels.

On Thursday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy, and other health officials presented the new certification and explained how to obtain and use it.

Edelstein addressed reports that the pass is easy to forge and a thriving black market for fake ones has sprung up online.

“Those who think this a game and print a vaccination certificate without being vaccinated will be caught and their activities may end with them in jail,” he threatened, adding that they will be liable to a fine of up to NIS 5,000 ($1,500).

Responding to reports on how vulnerable they are to counterfeit, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry told Channel 12, “The vaccination pass in its current form is meant to provide an initial quick response. At the same time, we are looking into implementing a secure barcode that will be internationally accepted.”

The Health Ministry said it will issue new passes as soon as it resolves the issue.

As for obtaining the Green Pass legitimately, those who have received Covid vaccinations or have recovered from the virus will be able to obtain it using one of three methods starting Sunday, February 21: