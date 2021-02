NEW YORK -

Motty’s Supermarket on 19 Main Street in Monsey was engulfed in flames around noon on Thursday.

A member of Rockland Shomrim told Hamodia the cause was a gas explosion.

As of 1:30 PM, firefighters were still struggling to contain the fire.

The supermarket, made out of wood like most structures in Monsey, was destroyed.

Chasdei Hashem, no one was hurt.

