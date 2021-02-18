CBS: Over 25% of All Deaths in January Were Coronavirus-Related

YERUSHALAYIM -

Shaare Zedek Hospital team members wearing protective gear as they work at the coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek Hospital in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Over a quarter of all deaths in Israel during the month of January were coronavirus-related, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Thursday.

Out of 5,233 fatalities last month, 1,459 were patients battling with the coronavirus. The number of total deaths in January was also 14.1% percent higher than that same period in 2020, which stood at 4,897. January also accounts for 26.6% of all deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Though Israel’s coronavirus death toll sits at 0.74%, below the global average, one of every 135 Israelis ill with the virus passed away.

Israel’s total coronavirus-related deaths per capita were also high, with 596 deaths compared to the global average of 313.2.

Jan. 24 saw the peak in coronavirus-related deaths, with 79 patients passing away that day, and the lowest being Jan.9, with 21 fatalities.

The average daily COVID-19 death toll during January stood at 47.

Since the beginning of February, 648 people have succumbed to complications of coronavirus, putting the daily average at 38.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported Thursday morning that 4,076 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stood at 5,486.

Out of 52,756 patients battling the disease, 928 were in serious condition, with 296 connected to ventilators. Reportedly, 76.2% of all new serious patients Wednesday were under the age of 39.

In total, 88% of Israelis over 60 have received at least their first dose of vaccine.