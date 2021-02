YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:28 pm |

Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international hub, stands empty after the government approved a shutdown of all incoming and outgoing air traffic. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty/File)

The government of Israel announced that the closure of Ben Gurion Airport will be extended until March 6, 2021. In the meantime, transportation minister Miri Regev approved 6 flights for new immigrants arriving from France, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa and Ethiopia.