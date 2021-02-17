Winter Storm Watch Issued for Thursday

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:38 am |

Houses along the shore of a snowed-over Lake Hopatcong are seen in Mt. Arlington, N.J.. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The National Weather Service has issued a storm watch for Thursday morning through Thursday night.

New York City and the tri-state area may see another six inches or more of snow, WCBS 880 reported. It is expected to melt into rain and sleet by Friday.

“It’s a pretty decent size storm for the end of this week,” WCBS 880’s Chief Meteorologist Craig Allen said. “Winter storm watches are already in effect, in other words, this is something to definitely watch. It’ll most likely be upgraded to a warning sometime late Wednesday.”

Snow is expected to be coming down heavily, with 4-8 inches possible. Hudson Valley and western New Jersey might see even more snow.

Roads are expected to be slippery and travel conditions may be hazardous.

Shabbos is expected to be sunny and cold.