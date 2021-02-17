Radio Show Host Rush Limbaugh Dies at 70

NEW YORK -

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh in 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Rush Limbaugh, the highly influential conservative talk radio host, has died at 70, Fox News reported.

One of the most prominent voices in conservative media, with 27 million weekly listeners to his talk show, Limbaugh helped shape the modern Republican Party.

An early backer of former President Donald Trump during the 2015 campaign, Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his 2020 State of the Union address.

“Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said as the overwhelmed Limbaugh wiped his eyes.

