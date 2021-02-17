Qatar Hopes to Play Emissary Between U.S. and Iran

NEW YORK -

President Hassan Rouhani, right, meets Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, left, in his office in Tehran. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

The Gulf kingdom of Qatar has offered to mediate dialogue between Iran and the United States for the purpose of the two countries returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

In 2012 and 2013, Oman facilitated talks between Iran and America, and now Qatar is positioning itself as the mediator for a second round, Axios reported.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke with U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Iran envoy Rob Malley last week, and met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif this week in Teheran.

Rouhani said Iran would only recommit to the deal if the U.S. revoked all sanctions placed under Iran by former president Donald Trump.

Separately this week, Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency informed the agency it would soon no longer allow UN inspectors to view its nuclear facilities unannounced, and will halt complying with certain elements of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty next week.

