IDF Taskforce: 40% of Current Serious Patients Under 60

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 6:35 am |

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine injection, at a vaccination center in Kfar Chabad, on Tuesday. (Flash90)

An IDF taskforce said Wednesday that 40% of new serious coronavirus patients in the country are below the age of 60.

The data shows that 77.7% of those diagnosed on Tuesday are under the age of 40. Only 5.5% of new cases were over the age of 60, reiterating the effectiveness of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on the infection rate in Israel. More than 80% of people over 60 have been vaccinated.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center said 4,389 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after over 71,000 tests had been conducted, bringing the contagion rate down to 6.4%.

The reproduction rate, also known as the “R,” stood at 0.81.

964 patients are hospitalized in serious condition. A week ago, the number of serious patients stood at 1,072.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that over 50% of Israelis ages 30 and up have already received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine after 160,000 shots were administered on Tuesday.

Since the vaccination drive began, over four million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2.7 million have already been given two doses.