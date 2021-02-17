Hezbollah Chief Warns Israel After IDF Drill

BEIRUT (Reuters) -

A car drives past a poster depicting Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. (REUTERS/Aziz Taher)

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has warned Israel against intimidation, alluding to Israeli combat drills that took place last week, warning any attack would be reciprocated.

“We are not looking for a confrontation but … if you attack our cities we will attack yours,” Nasrallah said in a broadcast speech.

The Israeli Defense Forces held large scale exercises along the northern border with Lebanon on Feb. 9-10.

They said at the time the exercise would examine lessons learnt from operational activities that took place along the Lebanese border over the summer and prepare troops for a variety of scenarios including readiness for “combat days.”

Israel’s air force also said on Monday it began a “surprise exercise” to improve combat readiness along the country’s northern border to last until Wednesday.