More Cases of Coronavirus-Related Illness in Children

A rare condition that can potentially be fatal in children that appeared alongside the coronavirus is making a resurgence.

In many instances, this winter wave of cases is more severe than when it first appeared in the spring of 2020, CBS 2 reported.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C, is an unusual illness that causes rashes, fever, swelling and fatigue. It can cause dangerous inflammation of the organs and blood vessels, and even send children into cardiac arrest in the most severe cases.

Many children diagnosed with MIS-C had recently recovered from the coronavirus or had coronavirus antibodies; experts believe the disease is sparked by the body’s immune system reacting to the coronavirus.

“We have seen more critically ill patients with MIS-C overall. We have needed to use more aggressive therapy,” Dr. Sivia Lepidus at Hackensack University Medical Center told CBS 2.

Some doctors worry the more severe cases of MIS-C are coming from children being exposed to the new coronavirus strains from the U.K.

Dr. Steve Kernie, who specializes in pediatric critical care at New York Presbyterian — Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, told CBS 2 the best way to protect children from MIS-C is by protecting them from the coronavirus. Masks, which can ease spread and reduce the viral load, may prevent more severe cases.