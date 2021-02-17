Camps Can Plan on Reopening This Summer

NEW YORK -

Summer camps can expect to be open and running normally this summer, so long as they have coronavirus testing protocols in place.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at his press conference on Wednesday.

“As of now, overnight summer camps can plan on reopening,” he said. “That doesn’t happen until June and we hope the current trajectory stay until June 1. We’re keeping an eye on these variants of interest, but they can plan on reopening.”

New York’s coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates continue to decline, and the state will allow gradual reopening of indoor entertainment and eateries. Indoor dining at 25% capacity was reinstated last week. Indoor family entertainment centers can open at 25% capacity on March 26th, and outdoor amusement parks will be reopening at 33% capacity in April.

The state will be opening mass vaccination sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers in partnership with the federal government on March 3rd.

The statewide positivity rate is 3.58%. 2.2 million first doses of the vaccine have been distributed, and 1 million second doses have been distributed.

