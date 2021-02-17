Andrew Yang Returns to Campaign Trail After Recovering From COVID

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 12:37 am |

Andrew Yang. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/TNS)

After being sidelined for two weeks by COVID-19, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang will be back on the campaign trails in his quest to be the Democratic candidate for mayor in the fall.

Yang received his first positive test result on Feb. 2nd, and since it has been 10 days since his symptoms began and he has not had a fever for the previous 24 hours, he may end his quarantine as per CDC guidelines.

“I’m feeling healthy and can’t wait to get back on the campaign trail tomorrow morning. I am so grateful for the support of my wife, Evelyn, and the advice of my doctor, which helped me get through this challenging time,” said Young in a statement his campaign released Tuesday evening.

A poll by Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics released last week has Yang leading the field of candidates with 28%, followed by Eric Adams with 17% and Scott Stringer with 13%. Nineteen percent of voters said they were undecided.

Last Thursday, February 11, Yang’s campaign announced the appointment of David Schwartz as Yang for NY’s Jewish Community Outreach Director. In announcing Schwartz’s appointment, the campaign noted that Schwartz, a Democratic District Leader for New York State’s 48th Assembly District, has been a strong voice against all hate crimes and for speaking out against anti-Semitism — priorities for a Yang administration.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Andrew Yang’s campaign for mayor. Andrew has proven himself to be an innovative leader, a uniter, and friend of the Jewish community. It’s refreshing to have a candidate proudly standing up for what’s right and who is supportive of all the issues so dear to us,” said David Schwartz.

“I am honored to have David Schwartz join our growing, diverse team,” said Andrew Yang. “David has been a strong voice, advocating for the rights of the Jewish community and for building bridges to bring people together. I look forward to working with David on the challenges facing New York’s Jewish community and finding solutions for how we can all move forward together.”