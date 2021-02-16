Vigorous Preparation Returns as Biden Calls Other Leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 4:19 am |

President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A new-old ritual is taking shape in the Biden White House, one that starts with bulky briefing packages, war-gaming the “what-ifs,” and Oval Office discussions about how to talk to this or that particular U.S. ally or adversary.

The changes to telephone diplomacy have been about both style and substance as Biden has sought to send the message to foreign leaders that Biden is determined to reset the U.S. relationship with the world.

Biden’s foreign policy will ultimately be judged on results more than form or preparation. But his approach so far is a marked change from Trump, who seemed to have better rapport with autocrats like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un than with many historic U.S. allies.

As was the practice with past administrations, Biden advisers are typically preparing the president ahead of calls with a package of written background information, including summaries of recent developments in the country, a recap of previous interactions with the leader, talking points on issues to highlight, as well as “if asked” notes to help shape the president’s response to hot-button issues that his counterpart might raise.

Last week, Biden dialed up China’s Xi Jinping for a two-hour conversation in which he raised concerns about human rights abuses and unfair trade practices. Earlier, in a call with Putin, Biden condemned the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and pressed Putin on his nation’s involvement in a vast cyberespionage campaign in the U.S.

Ahead of both calls, senior Biden administration officials previewed for reporters what the president planned to say, a step meant to help head off potential efforts by Beijing and Moscow to control public messaging about the conversations.

Biden’s first leader call as president went to Canada’s Justin Trudeau, the prime minister whom Trump once disparaged as “very dishonest and weak.”

For Biden, the chat with Trudeau was part tough conversation and part easy banter. Biden explained his decision to halt construction on the Keystone XL oil pipeline, a Canada-to-U.S. project that Trudeau supports. Biden also reminisced about his late first wife’s family ties to Toronto and his own 2016 visit to Ottawa when Trudeau honored him with a state dinner.

The two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and two Canadians imprisoned in China in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a top Huawei executive, according to Canadian officials.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent years flattering and courting Trump, said in an interview Sunday on CBS that his conversation with Biden was “fantastic” and they had talked about issues like climate change, NATO, Iran and more.

Around the globe, considerable attention also is being paid to which countries haven’t made it onto Biden’s call list yet.

Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Wednesday tweeted a list of 10 countries that he said had received calls from Biden. “Might it now be time to call the leader of #Israel, the closest ally of the #US?” Danon posted.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said nothing should be read into the lack of a call so far. “It is not an intentional diss,” she said, and promised that a call to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was coming.