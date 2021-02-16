Trump Lashes Out at McConnell Over Post-Acquittal Critique

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) -

President Donald Trump, left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., in happier times as they greet each other during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., in Nov., 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley/File)

Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of insults at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who last week voted to acquit Trump but also said the former president bore responsibility for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a statement, Trump criticized McConnell and said the Kentucky Republican “begged” Trump for his support in his 2020 reelection to the Senate. Trump also threatened to back primary challengers to lawmakers who are not aligned with him.

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership,” Trump warned.

Trump criticized McConnell’s intellect, his appearance and more, saying the leader lacks “political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality” and describing him as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

The former president said that he “regrets” giving McConnell his endorsement last year and that the veteran politician would have lost had it not been for Trump. McConnell won another term by nearly 20 percentage points over Democrat Amy McGrath.

Trump blamed McConnell for Republicans losing two Senate seats from Georgia, where Trump continued to perpetuate the claims that the presidential election was rigged. He said McConnell did nothing about the elections in that state.

“He doesn’t have what it takes, never did, and never will,” Trump said in the statement.

“This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future!” Trump said.