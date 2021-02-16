Security Cabinet Holds Urgent Meeting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 12:42 pm |

The Israeli security held an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss “a sensitive security matter” related to a humanitarian issue in Syria, The Times of Israel reported.

In recent days, senior Israeli officials have been speaking with their Russian counterparts on the matter, but no details have been disclosed to the public.

Last week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation about the issue, as did Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

A diplomatic reporter for Channel 12 notes that Russia “has influence in Syria” and “it may be that this, too, relates to Russian influence in the Middle East.”

He stresses that this is “a humanitarian issue with diplomatic aspects” but not anything to do with “any IDF attack, nor an escalating security incident,” according to the Times.