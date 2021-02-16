NYC Releases Vaccination Data, Jewish Neighborhoods Lag

NEW YORK -

Mayor Bill de Blasio tours the Yankee Stadium vaccination site in the Bronx. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

The New York City Health Department has released vaccination data by zip code, allowing the public to see how many people and what percentage of the neighborhood’s population has been vaccinated.

“We are releasing new information today, zip code by zip code, to show what the vaccination rates are in this city, showing the disparities we still have to overcome,” said Mayor Bill De Blasio at his press conference on Tuesday. The information will allow the city to better “target its efforts” by neighborhood and group.

Manhattan is leading the city by borough: As many as 14% of some wealthy neighborhoods have been fully vaccinated, and many zip codes have double digits vaccinated. Several poorer and more industrial neighborhoods on the lower west side and Washington Heights and Harlem have vaccine rates as low as 4%.

In Boro Park, only 4% of adult residents have gotten their first shot, and 3% have received both shots.

In Midwood, 6% have received their first shot, and 4% have received both doses.

In Madison, between 4-5% have received their first shot, and 3-4% have received both.

Brooklyn, overall, has lower vaccination rates than Manhattan and Staten Island, especially Central Brooklyn. In the Bronx and Queens, there is a wide range of vaccine percentages, depending on the zip code, with some neighborhoods in the teens and others at less than five percent.

At his press conference, de Blasio acknowledged some communities have been more easily accessing vaccines than others, and said the city would rectify zip code disparities by putting several vaccine centers within those communities, and increasing outreach by holding events and working with community leaders to ease hesitancy and dispel misinformation.

“More than 10 percent of adult New Yorkers have had at least one dose of the vaccine,” the mayor announced. “It means a sense of hope. It means peace of mind. It means protection for every-day New Yorkers. And vaccinations on the widest possible scale are the foundation of a recovery – a recovery for all of us.”

The city has been receiving more doses from the federal government and opening more and more vaccine centers, and the strong possibility of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being authorized for widespread use will enable the city to dramatically scale up its vaccination efforts, as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is easier to store and requires only one dose for full protective coverage.

Last week, the city gave out 317,227 does, including 55,339 vaccinations in a single day.

The city’s hospitalization rate is 4.73%. The seven-day rolling average is 7.07%.

