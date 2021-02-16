Israel to Ease Restrictions Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 6:29 am |

People shop at the mall in the city of Bat Yam that was partially opened against government COVID-19 emergency regulations, last week. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Israel plans to ease the lockdown on businesses and reopen hotels to those who have received the two vaccine shots or have a certificate of recovery from coronavirus.

With almost half of Israel’s population having received at least the first Pfizer vaccine, Israel is rolling out the exit plan from the lockdown imposed on Dec. 27.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on Monday, detailing the opening of malls, open-air markets, libraries and museums.

It is now expected that with 50% coverage of vaccinations in the general public, and a wider reopening will take place next month.

The Cabinet also decided not to order a nationwide lockdown during Purim, despite the fact that last year’s celebrations were a major catalyst in the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus Commissioner Professor Nachman Ash said that local authorities could consider imposing a lockdown for the upcoming Purim festivities.