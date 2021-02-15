Yerushalayim Preparing for Snowstorm

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 9:13 am |

A man seen at the Kosel, on a snowy winter night in January 2019. (Noam Rivkin Fenton/Flash90)

The Yerushalayim municipality is preparing for the stormy weather expected from Tuesday to Thursday, which could include snow, the capital’s first in several years.

According to the current forecasts, snow is expected in the Yerushalayim area overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Snow in Yerushalayim is a fairly rare occurrence, and even a comparatively small amount of snow leads to the shutdown of almost the entire city. The most optimistic forecast gives up to a foot (30 cm) of snow.

The city’s operations center is preparing to recruit vehicles and mechanical engineering equipment, clear blocked major routes, operate the salt distribution system, and operate the municipal call center.

If it does snow, tractors and plows will clear the roads as required.

The municipality recommends that residents check their heating systems, make sure to seal roofs and openings including windows and shutters, and clear water drainage chambers in yards and gutters on roofs.

Mayor Moshe Lion stated that the city is doing its “utmost to best evaluate the weather, in order to provide professional and quality service to the residents of the city. I call on the residents of the city to observe the safety rules and obey the instructions.”

The fire department also held a special meeting ahead of the storm.

The light rail in the city also issued instructions ahead of the storm and called on the residents not to abandon cars on its tracks.

The system has its own snow-clearing system.

Snow is also expected in Yehudah and Shomron and in the north of the country.