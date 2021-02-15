NYPD: Most Major Crimes Down Compared to Last Year

NEW YORK -

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10:42 am |

An NYPD officer at the 207th Street A-train station in Manhattan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Despite a recent shocking stabbing spree on the subway station and other headline-grabbing attacks, the New York Police Department released statistics showing major crimes are down overall, compared to January 2020.

Crimes reported in January 2021 revealed overall crime fell by 21% compared to a year ago.

Murders were down 7.4%, assaults were down 7.6%, and robberies were down 29%.

However, shooting incidents continue to plague the city. The police have responded by going after illegal gun possessions, and there were 486 gun-related arrests, an increase of 61.5%.

“As we move into 2021, I remain very optimistic about the continuing work of the NYPD to improve both public safety and trust across New York City,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in a statement regarding the month’s statistics. “All New Yorkers have weathered a great deal during 2020, but your NYPD cops remain undaunted in their vital work – not only driving down crime – but also engaging with our many community partners in order to build trust in every borough, in every neighborhood.