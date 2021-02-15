New Yorkers With Preexisting Conditions Eligible for Vaccination

NEW YORK -

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11:03 am |

A vaccine hub in downtown Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York residents with a wide range of preexisting health conditions are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Those with heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, sickle cell disease, diabetes, compromised immune systems, cancer, severe obesity, and developmental disabilities are eligible.

Approximately three million more people are now able to register for vaccination, in addition to the seven million elderly, healthcare and essential workers who have been eligible for several weeks or months.

Due to the increased demand, the state’s limited supply is further strained, and many attempting to sign up are likely to be disappointed as vaccine appointments are quickly snatched up.

