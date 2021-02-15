Netanyahu: Covid Exit Up to Over 50s

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 5:10 pm |

A man walking by the Mahane Yehuda Market in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ said on Monday night that whether the current lockdown will be the last is up to the 570,000 people over 50 who have not been vaccinated yet.

Speaking to Channel 12, he said: “That is where the fatalities are, nearly 100 percent, that’s where the seriously ill are, nearly 100%. When they go to the hospitals they block them for others, so the young start to get ill and some die.

“We need the utmost national effort…to vaccinate these 570,000 people… Go get vaccinated, not just for your health but for all of our health… When they’re vaccinated, there’ll be no more need for lockdowns…We’ll be done with COVID. Period”

He hailed the cabinet decision earlier on Monday to start reopening businesses and cultural venues as “wonderful news…The cabinet approved my green passport [framework],” adding that those who won’t vaccinate won’t be able to take advantage of the reopening starting next Sunday.