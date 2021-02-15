Iran Using Africa as Launchpad for Terror Attacks

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11:35 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a joint press conference in Israel, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Iran has been attempting to carry out terror attacks against Israeli and UAE targets in African states.

A plan to attack the Israeli embassy in Ethiopia was foiled in February, i24 News reported.

Ethiopian authorities arrested fifteen people, and the mastermind behind the attempted attack was arrested in Sweden.

The Iranian plan was one of many attempts to avenge the killing of Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhirzadeh. African states are targeted because the Israelis and Emiratis there are perceived as more isolated and vulnerable.

Soleimani was killed by an American airstrike in January 2020. Fakhirzadeh was killed in November 2020, in an explosion that Iranian authorities blamed Israel for.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com