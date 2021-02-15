Couple Arrested Near White House on Weapons Charges

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 2:18 pm |

President Joe Biden at the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A man and woman who claimed to have a letter for President Biden were arrested by the FBI after telling police they had weapons.

The woman, identified as Sylvia Hall, had an unregistered, loaded pistol with her. The unnamed man with her had an unregistered BB gun, Fox News reported.

The two were arrested when they walked up to a checkpoint near the White House complex.

The FBI said they did not believe the couple posed an immediate threat to the president or White House personnel.

