Corona Cabinet Reaches Compromise on Reopenings

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 12:10 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu seen passing in front of a bust of Theodor Herzl wearing a mask. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool via AP)

Despite the persistent bickering that delayed decisions the day before, the corona cabinet on Monday managed to agree to lift the lockdown on stores, gyms and culture venues as of next Sunday, according to media reports, though no official word has come through.

It would represent a compromise between the health officials’ position that they should wait for Tuesday, versus Blue and White’s demand to start reopening this week.

All reopening business will be subject the “green badge” system, allowing access only to vaccinated and tested-negative individuals.

The outlook for Purim remained hazy. The ministers were reportedly considering some restrictions but not a full lockdown. Purim this year falls on Friday, February 26 – except in Yerushalayim where it will be spread over February 26-28, according to the halacha of Purim Meshulash, the three-day Purim.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that “in the second stage, about two weeks later, we will allow additional openings.”

“We will also have to make a decision about special restrictions regarding Purim,” he added. “Hopefully we can reach a decision on all these issues today, or tomorrow at the latest.”

Netanyahu and Gantz were again at each other’s throats. The PM accused the Blue and White party of holding up a proposal he made in January for financial assistance to all of the country’s citizens.

Gantz shot back: “We are not stopping an economic plan, we are stopping vote-buying.”

There was also a confrontation between Education Minister Yoav Gallant and the Health Ministry over the schedule for reopening schools.

Gallant called for opening the education system for all age groups in “green” and “yellow” cities, which have the lowest infection rates, and for the move to be the first step of the exit plan.

“There is no reason to leave any student at home in those cities,” he said, adducing statistics showing that the virus does not spread in the education system.

Currently, only daycares and grades 1-4 in green, yellow and light orange areas have in-person learning, leaving some two million students at home. Grades 5-6 and 11-12 are set to resume regular classrooms on February 23.