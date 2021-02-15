3,446 New Coronavirus Cases; Nearly 4M Received One Dose of Vaccine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 15, 2021 at 4:46 am |

Healthcare workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus in a mobile testing station, in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Monday morning that 3,446 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed out of 47,336 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, putting Israel’s contagion rate at 7.6%.

There are currently 990 patients hospitalized in serious condition, of which 284 are connected to ventilators

The national COVID-19 death toll reached 5,403 fatalities.

Meanwhile, over 2,535,000 Israelis have already received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine out of the 3,907,000 Israelis in total who have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday morning, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

Some 142,00 vaccines doses were administered on Sunday.