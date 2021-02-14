Sanitation Department to Make Pickups on Presidents Day

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 11:17 pm |

New York City Sanitation truck in Brooklyn.

Although Presidents Day has historically been observed by the NYC Sanitation Department as a holiday without regular garbage pickups, Sanitation workers will be working this Monday, February 15, to make regularly scheduled trash and recycling collections as ongoing snow removal allows. The change is due to the recent snowfalls and collection cancellations and delays.

Residents who normally have Monday collections should place their trash curbside by Sunday evening. However, delays are anticipated as the Sanitation Department works on collecting a backlog of material.