New York Party-Registration Deadline Extended to Tuesday

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 5:15 pm |

New Yorkers looking to change their party have two more days to do so, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed executive order Sunday extending the deadline to February 16.

Cuomo’s office said the extension was given because the previous deadline, Feb. 14, this year fell on a Sunday, and to “ensure that Boards of Election have adequate time to process these voter-requested changes considering many Boards are short-staffed and operating with reduced density due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

“The right to vote is one of the sacred pillars of our democracy, and as we continue to fight the war on COVID, we can’t put democracy on hold,” Cuomo said.

Tuesday will be the final date by which voters can switch their party registration in time for this June’s primary election.

While many Orthodox Jews are conservative and therefore registered Republicans, many community leaders are urging community members to switch their registration to Democrat, because in deep-blue New York, virtually all elections are decided in the Democratic primary.

“If you want to have a say in New York City elections, you must be a registered Democrat,” Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Forest Hills) told Hamodia. “Registering as anything other than Democrat may make you feel good, but will leave you with zero influence in your government.”

“We encourage all eligible voters in New York City to change their party affiliation to Democrat in order to have a say in who the next mayor and Council members will be,” Josh Mehlman, Chairman of the Flatbush jewish Community Coalition, told Hamodia. “If you’re not a registered Democrat, you are silencing your own voice. The June election is too important for our community to lose even one vote. There is so much at stake – including the security and financial well-being of our city.”

The process to register to vote, or change party affiliation, takes approximately 60 seconds, and is available by clicking here