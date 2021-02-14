Katz Promises: No More Lockdowns

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 5:16 pm |

Israeli Minister of Finance Yisrael Katz. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israel’s Finance Minister Yisrael Katz promised on Sunday night that the current coronavirus lockdown, the nation’s third in this pandemic year, will be the last.

“This will be the last opening. There will be no more lockdowns… It’s going to open for good,” Katz said on Channel 12.

It was not immediately clear on what he based his statement, given the unexpected turns the pandemic has taken, including the British variant, which was apparently chiefly the cause of the current lockdown.

“We will be the first country in the world to return to controlled activity,” apparently referring to countries that have been closed down by the pandemic.

Katz foresees a gradual reopening in two main stages, one next week and another in early March.

The corona cabinet was unable to work out an exit plan on Sunday, but the ministers hope to do so on Monday. Whether it will be according to the finance minister’s timetable remains to be seen.