15,000 Muslims Flock to Yerushalayim in Violation of Coronavirus Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 6:04 am |

Israeli border police officers guard at the entrance to Har HaBayis. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90, File)

Some 15,000 Muslims gathered at the Temple Mount for Friday prayers in violation of Israel’s coronavirus restrictions, which restrict outdoor crowds to 20 people.

Friday marked the first time that prayers were conducted at the site after a 45-day shut-down due the coronavirus pandemic.

Images from the prayer showed large crowds throughout the compound, including many not wearing face masks.

The Waqf, the Jordanian-appointed authority that administers Muslim religious sites in Yerushalayim, has ordered the halt of prayers at the site several times in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli public health officials have repeatedly singled out the chareidi sector, as being prone to violating guidelines regarding social distancing and masking.