Under 5,000 New Cases; Over 41% Have Received First Dose of Vaccine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 6:56 pm |

Healthcare workers take test samples of Israelis at a test site to collect samples for coronavirus testing, in Modi’in. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Motzoei Shabbos that 4,595 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed the previous day. The number of positive tests stood at 7.1% of the total tests.

There are currently 992 coronavirus patients hospitalized in serious condition, including 296 on ventilators.

There are currently 60,956 active confirmed cases of coronavirus around the country, with 8,731 in Yerushalayim and 2,648 in Tel Aviv.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,340, after 41 more Israelis succumbed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced that 3,820,505 Israelis – 41.29% of the population – have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, of whom 2,453,631 – 26.41% of the population – have received the second dose as well.