Israel’s National Security Adviser Speaks With U.S. Counterpart on Iran

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 4:59 am |

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat. (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat Thursday night spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Jack Sullivan, about the Iran nuclear deal.

This is the second conversation between them since Sullivan took office in January.

Next week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will hold talks with other Israeli officials to devise an official stance to be presented to the United States and other superpowers regarding the return of the Americans to the agreement and the amendments that should be made to it.

Ben-Shabbat is Netanyahu’s liaison for contacts with the United States and the superpowers, and he is also responsible for the Iranian issue by virtue of his position as head of the National Security Council.