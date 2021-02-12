4,922 New Coronavirus Cases, Positive Test Rate at 6.7%

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 4:11 am |

A medical worker tests a man for coronavirus, at a site to collect samples in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Friday that 4,922 new confirmed coronavirus infections were reported on Thursday.

With 75,574 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 6.7% returned positive, continuing the slow downward trend in the statistic.

Israel’s death toll in the pandemic has been updated to 5,286, with 21 new fatalities added to the figure reported on Thursday.

According to the update, Israel’s current total of active cases now stands at 65,360, with 1,551 patients hospitalized and 985 in serious condition.

As per Friday’s update, 3,765,771 Israelis have already received at least one vaccine shot, and 2,396,547 have been fully inoculated.