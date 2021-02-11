If Israelis Won’t Come to the Shot, the Shot Will Come to Israelis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:54 am |

Young fellow gets a Covid-19 vaccine injection at a Clalit vaccination center in Yerushalayim, Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Facing a sharp falloff in the number of people applying for covid vaccinations, some Israeli companies will soon allow their premises to be used for administering the shots, Globes reported on Thursday.

The “jab on the job’ campaign” is a joint effort by the Manufacturers Association, Ministry of Health, IDF Home Front and Magen David Adom (MDA), which will be sending mobile units to places of employment.

Among the first companies to lend a hand – or an arm -are HP Israel, Osem Nestle, Flex, SodaStream, Unilever and Elbit Systems.

Maccabi Health Services said it plans to offer vaccinations starting next week at Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Isracard, Shufersal and Direct Insurance.