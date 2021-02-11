Health Ministry: Modi’in Illit Has Vaccinated 100% of Residents Over 60 

YERUSHALAYIM -

Welcome sign outside the entrance to Modi’in Illit. (Yoninah)

The chareidi city of Modi’in Illit has vaccinated 100% of its residents over the age of 60, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

This is the first city in Israel to reach this milestone, in part of Israel’s fight against the coronavirus.

More than 3,600,000 Israelis have thus far received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Another more than 2,300,000 have received both shots.

Vaccination is now available to all Israelis over the age of 16.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said his goal is to vaccinate 90% of Israelis over the age of 50. To date, 80% of those individuals are inoculated.