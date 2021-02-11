El Al to Add Additional Emergency Flights to Israel and N.Y.

YERUSHALAYIM -

El Al airplanes at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

El Al announced on Thursday that the company will be adding three additional emergency flights from Ben Gurion Airport to New York and three flights from New York to Ben Gurion. All passengers must have special permission to board the flights and a negative coronavirus test result.

Tickets will be sold starting Thursday, and will cost $600 which includes taxes and a suitcase. El Al passengers whose previous flights were canceled can board these flights with no further cost if they reserve space on board.