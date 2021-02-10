Teva in Talks to Co-Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Teva worker at the Teva Pharmaceuticals’ logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel‘s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers to co-produce some shots, chief executive Kare Schultz told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We do have some discussions with originators of the original vaccines. We have not come to any conclusion,” Schultz said after the drug maker issued fourth-quarter financial results.

“In principle, we are positive towards contributing by manufacturing some of those vaccines that either have been approved or are just about to be approved,” he said, declining to elaborate.

Schultz said Teva, the world’s largest generics drug maker, both approached and was approached by vaccine makers. It declined to name the companies with which it was in discussions.