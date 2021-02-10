Nearly 3 Million Children in U.S. Have Contracted Coronavirus

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Jonny Velasquez, 9, wears a mask as he works on math at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

2.9 million American children have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and medical experts believe that the true number is much higher.

Most children are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms. In rare but tragic cases, children have become seriously ill, and some have died.

More than 117,000 confirmed cases were reported in children between Jan. 21 and Feb. 4, a 10% increase, ABC News reported.

The rise comes as lawmakers, teachers, and exhausted parents are pushing to allow more schools to reopen.

