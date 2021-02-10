Israel Posts Lowest COVID Infection Rate in Four Weeks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 2:38 am |

Medical workers, seen through a window of an observation room, wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they work inside an underground ward treating patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Critical Care Coronavirus Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Monday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Israel on Wednesday saw its lowest coronavirus infection rate in over four weeks, health officials said.

The Health Ministry said that on Tuesday 6,062 people tested positive for COVID-19 after more than 78,000 tests had been performed, placing the contagion rate at 7.8% – the lowest rate in over a month.

The number of coronavirus patients listed in serious or critical condition fell to its lowest level in over a month on Wednesday, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) said Wednesday morning.

Speaking with Channel 2, Kisch said that the number of patients hospitalized in serious condition with COVID has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since early January, with 993 patients in serious or critical condition.

That is the lowest number since January 8, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

317 patients are ventilated.

Israel’s death toll now stands at 5,223, after 35 patients died on Tuesday alone.

The ministry also said that 65,424 Israelis received the first vaccine shot and 65,048 received the second dose on Tuesday. In total, 24.13% of Israelis already received both vaccine doses.

There are 70,444 active patients currently ill with the disease. At least 10,159 of them live in Yerushalayim, 3,696 in Bnei Brak, 2,698 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 2,455 in Modi’in Illit, 2,315 in Petah Tikva, 2,081 in Ashdod, 1,804 in Beit Shemesh, 1,559 in Rishon LeTzion, 1,430 in Holon, 1,424 in Netanya, 1,202 in Be’er Sheva, 1,152 in Ashkelon, 1,133 in Haifa, 1,093 in Rechovot, 1,078 in Bat Yam, 1,074 in Netivot, 914 in Kiryat Gat, 908 in Lod, 878 in Beitar Illit, 832 in Ramat Gan, 795 in Elad, 572 in Kiryat Ata, 569 in Hadera, 553 in Kiryat Malachi, 537 in Ofakim and 519 in Nazareth.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday voted to allow children in kindergartens and grades 1-4 to return to school in “green,” “yellow” and “orange” communities, provided the number of vaccinated people over the age of 50 there is over 70%.