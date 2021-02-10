Georgia Prosecutors Investigating Trump Call

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 3:19 pm |

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s call with the state’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

During the phone call, Trump repeatedly asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s unexpected victory in Georgia.

Fani Willis, the Democrat prosecutor of Fulton County, sent letters to state officials, including Raffensperger and Republican Governor Brian Kemp, instructing them to preserve documents relevant to “attempts to influence” the election, the New York Times reported.

After Biden won Georgia, a shocking Democrat upset in the solidly red state for the first time since 1992, Trump repeatedly declared voter fraud and refused to accept the results. He called Raffensperger and Kemp, pressuring them to find fraud and overturn the election.

Due to Trump’s allegations of voter fraud, many Republican voters in Georgia were discouraged and did not vote in the special run off elections, handing two Senate seats and a Senate majority to Democrats.

The Fulton County investigation announcement on Wednesday follows Raffensperger’s office opening an inquiry into the calls and the unprecedented intervention by the president into a state’s election process.

Experts said that Trump may have violated three state laws; “criminal solicitation to commit election fraud,” a conspiracy charge, and an “intentional interference” with “election duties.”

During the impeachment trial, Democrats cited Trump’s calls as an example of Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.

Biden’s victory in Georgia was confirmed after three recounts, including a hand count of every vote.

Trump is also facing criminal investigation in New York, with Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance investigating Trump businesses for tax fraud.

