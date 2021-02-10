BD”E: Harav Sheftel Meir Neuberger, Zt”l

NEW YORK -

Harav Sheftel Neuberger, zt”l. (Binyomin Ansbacher)

With great sadness Hamodia reports the petirah of Harav Sheftel Meir HaLevi Neuberger, zt”l, the menahel of Yeshivas Ner Yisroel in Baltimore.

Rav Sheftel Neuberger was the son of Rav Naftali (Herman) Neuberger zt”l, famed president of Ner Yisroel.

Before taking over his father’s position as menahel in 2005, Rav Sheftel was a Maggid Shiur in the yeshivah for many years.

Rav Sheftel is survived by, lhcbh”l, his Rebbetzin and their children and grandchildren, and four brothers.

The levayah will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Yeshiva’s beis medrash. Only those in the yeshivah’s bubble will be allowed to attend the funeral in-person. Those who wish to attend can attend through calling 301-715-8592, ID: 824 6010 6228, Passcode: 551184, or watching the livestream here.

Yehi zichro baruch.