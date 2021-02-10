2021 Already NYC’s Snowiest Year in Five Years

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:49 am |

A yellow taxi is snowed into its street-side parking space in Manhattan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Though it’s only the second week in February of 2021, New York City has already seen nearly 20 inches of snow.

Th 19.9 inches dumped in Manhattan by Feb. 8 were enough to make this month the snowiest in five years. And there’s another storm expected for Wednesday night.

New York City sees an average of 25 inches of snow a year, NY 1 reported. With 15.4 inches on Feb. 2 and 4.5 on Feb. 7, the city saw 80% of its average snowfall in less than a week.

New York’s snowiest month was February 2010, when the city was blanketed in 36.9 inches.

If another nor’easter hits, February 2021 may break that record. But unfortunately for New Yorkers, with the use of Zoom and the normalization of working from home, snow days may be a thing of the past.